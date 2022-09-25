I posted earlier on the follow through cable selling in super-early, super-thin liquidity New Zealand session (and it's a New Zealand holiday too!).

Cable is circa 1.0795, up a little from its really early lows.

Of course, the collapse in GBP/USD continued on Friday, this morning just added a little to the losses. Its still very early (prior to 7am in Sydney/Melbourne, prior to 6am in Tokyo, prior to 5am in Singapore & Hong Kong).

Chart is representative of the Reuters matching engine trades this morning so far: