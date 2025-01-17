President-elect Trump will be inaugurated on Monday and you can expect on Tuesday he will hit the ground running with calls to global leaders. It is being reported by Xinhua that Trump has already in contact with Xi via a phone call.

Of extreme interest will be China's intentions for Taiwan.

Trump has promised that he will end the Ukraine/Russian war as well.

The other hotspot for geopolitics seems to be progressing to a resolution. Today, the Israeli security cabinet approved the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal announced in Qatar, with a simple majority from its 11 voting members. The agreement still requires approval from the full 33-member Israeli cabinet, scheduled to meet later today.

IN 2025 those three main war stories will dominate the geopolitical risks (along with tariffs and a trade war of course).