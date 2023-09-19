  • US seeks to responsibly manage competition with China
  • US will stand to work together with China on issues including climate crisis
  • US mobilizing to finance infrastructure projects around the world, while avoiding trap of sustainable debt
  • US working with other countries to straighten rules to govern AI
  • AI has potential for opportunity and peril
  • We need to govern AI, not AI govern us.
  • No U.S. partnerships are about containing any country.
  • Russia shredding arms control agreement
  • We will push back on aggression and intimidation, and defend rules of the road.
  • We condemn North Korea's continued violation of UN Security Council resolution, committed to diplomacy
  • Calls Ukraine wore an illegal war of conquest
  • US strongly supports Ukraine and its efforts to bring about just and lasting peace
  • Russia alone stands in the way of peace

The comments were wide-ranging and broad.