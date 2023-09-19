- US seeks to responsibly manage competition with China
- US will stand to work together with China on issues including climate crisis
- US mobilizing to finance infrastructure projects around the world, while avoiding trap of sustainable debt
- US working with other countries to straighten rules to govern AI
- AI has potential for opportunity and peril
- We need to govern AI, not AI govern us.
- No U.S. partnerships are about containing any country.
- Russia shredding arms control agreement
- We will push back on aggression and intimidation, and defend rules of the road.
- We condemn North Korea's continued violation of UN Security Council resolution, committed to diplomacy
- Calls Ukraine wore an illegal war of conquest
- US strongly supports Ukraine and its efforts to bring about just and lasting peace
- Russia alone stands in the way of peace
