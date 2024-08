Israel media is reporting of explosions heard in Tel Aviv.

Hamas armed wing is also saying that it has targeted Tel Aviv with two rockets.

A Gaza rocket landed off Tel Aviv coast. There are no casualties reported

Crude oil is trading at $79.60 which is down $0.46 on the day. The high price today reached $80.11. The low price is at $79.33. Note that the 100-day moving average is $80.13. Technically it would take a move above that moving average to increase the bullish bias.