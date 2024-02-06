In geopolitical news, a Washington appeals court denies former US Pres.Trump presidential immunity from charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election. It is expected that he would contest the decision at the US Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that Trump's efforts, including promoting false claims of voter fraud, did not fall within his official presidential duties.

Trump could appeal this decision to the full circuit court or the Supreme Court, potentially delaying his trial, which has been postponed indefinitely amid the ongoing legal battle over immunity.

Trump faces four criminal indictments, and it's uncertain how many will go to jury trials during the election year, despite his leading position in Republican polls.

It will be an interesting year as the November election approaches.