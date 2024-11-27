German foreign intelligence service says:
- Kremlin sees Germany as an adversary
- Says Germany is in direct confrontation with Moscow
- Russia has started to use "kinetic" measures against the West including acts of sabotage against infrastructure
- Expects further escalation of the situation
Earlier today, it was reported that Trump would pick Keith Kellogg as the envoy to end the war with Russia.
Here's a recent article where he lays out how he would end it.
- Continue arming Ukraine while pursuing formal ceasefire negotiations, with aid conditional on Ukraine agreeing to peace talks
- Delay Ukraine's NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees and a verifiable deal with Russia
- Ukraine keeps its claim to all territories but agrees to pursue diplomatic means for recovery, acknowledging it may take significant time
- Use partial sanctions relief on Russia as incentive for peace steps; implement levies on Russian energy to fund Ukraine's reconstruction
- Seek an interlocutor trusted by both sides (suggests Trump could fill this role) for negotiations, noting Biden's limited engagement with Putin
- Provide Ukraine with bilateral security agreement ratified by Senate, similar to arrangements with Korea and Taiwan
- Continue military support even after negotiations to prevent Russian aggression, while rejecting Russian demands for Ukrainian demilitarization