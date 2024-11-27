German foreign intelligence service says:

Kremlin sees Germany as an adversary

Says Germany is in direct confrontation with Moscow

Russia has started to use "kinetic" measures against the West including acts of sabotage against infrastructure

Expects further escalation of the situation

Earlier today, it was reported that Trump would pick Keith Kellogg as the envoy to end the war with Russia.

Here's a recent article where he lays out how he would end it.