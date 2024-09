Israelis Army chief has told troops that Israel has been striking all day to both prepare the ground for possible entry, and to continue to degrade Hezbollah.

Meanwhile in any separate report, the is leading efforts to end hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon:

Deal would include hostage release (nothing new there)

According to sources, Hezbollah is open to any settlement on Gaza and Lebanon

Isreal meanwhile is back to focusing on destroying Hezbollah so they can ever regroup or claim victory.