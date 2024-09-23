Geopolitics:

Israeli military says it is now targeting Beirut

Hezbollah also stated it's top commander Ahmed Wahbi was killed during Israelis strike on Beirut suburbs

Isreal attack targeted Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki

Iran warned Israel of “dangerous consequences” following the strikes on what Israel said were Hezbollah targets that killed more than 270 people in Lebanon on Monday.

US will be sending more trips to the Middle East as a result of the escalation. This is according to the AP.

Most equity markets are ignoring the war/geopolitical risks. That can change and remains a risk.

Gold meanwhile is not ignoring the risks. Gold is currently at $8.50 or 0.33% and $2630.36. The high price today reached $2634.86 which is yet another new record.

Since February 12, the price of gold is up 32.78%.