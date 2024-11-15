The WSJ is reporting.

Israel is expanding its ground operations in southern Lebanon, moving troops into villages farther from the border, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict.

Six Israeli soldiers were killed by Hezbollah fighters in one of the deadliest incidents since the operation began.

Israel’s initial goal was to clear Hezbollah from the border and dismantle its infrastructure; hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have been killed, and stockpiles of advanced weapons have been seized.

Israel has intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold, targeting weapon stockpiles, including ballistic and land-to-sea missiles.

Israel seeks assurances that it can enforce the cease-fire if Lebanese or U.N. forces fail, and aims to prevent Hezbollah from rearming.

Lebanon and Hezbollah oppose Israel enforcing the cease-fire and suggested adding a fourth guarantor, likely the U.S.

Some experts believe Israel should aim to fully dismantle Hezbollah, potentially requiring strikes on Iran to prevent reconstitution of Hezbollah’s forces.

U.S. efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, with optimism for an agreement before President-elect Trump takes office, though challenges remain. The U.S.-brokered proposal would move Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River, with Lebanese and U.N. forces preventing their return.

80% of Israelis believe the current security situation is unsafe for northern residents to return home.