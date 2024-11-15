The WSJ is reporting.
- Israel is expanding its ground operations in southern Lebanon, moving troops into villages farther from the border, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict.
- Six Israeli soldiers were killed by Hezbollah fighters in one of the deadliest incidents since the operation began.
- Israel’s initial goal was to clear Hezbollah from the border and dismantle its infrastructure; hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have been killed, and stockpiles of advanced weapons have been seized.
- Israel has intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold, targeting weapon stockpiles, including ballistic and land-to-sea missiles.
- Israel seeks assurances that it can enforce the cease-fire if Lebanese or U.N. forces fail, and aims to prevent Hezbollah from rearming.
- Lebanon and Hezbollah oppose Israel enforcing the cease-fire and suggested adding a fourth guarantor, likely the U.S.
- Some experts believe Israel should aim to fully dismantle Hezbollah, potentially requiring strikes on Iran to prevent reconstitution of Hezbollah’s forces.
U.S. efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, with optimism for an agreement before President-elect Trump takes office, though challenges remain. The U.S.-brokered proposal would move Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River, with Lebanese and U.N. forces preventing their return.
80% of Israelis believe the current security situation is unsafe for northern residents to return home.