Taiwan Defense Ministry is saying:

In the past 24 hours 15 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan

in a separate report, China spent $15 billion or 7% of its defense budget on exercises in the Western Pacific in 2023 according to previously unpublished Taiwanese estimates.

A wildcard geopolitically is if China were to make advances into Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as its own and is never denied the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Meanwhile Asian indices on such open lower: