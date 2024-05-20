US Defense Secretary Austin speaking and says:

US want Israel to carry on more precise strikes, less destruction of civilian structures in Gaza

Ukraine's focus should be on a close fight against Russian forces

We will keep confronting the rent support for terrorism proliferation of dangerous weapons, advancements of its nuclear program.

US military continues to work to provide evidence to ICC about war crimes committed in Ukraine

US had no part to play in Iranians and helicopter crash

Top US General:

No plans to bring us trainers into Ukraine

Confident Ukraine has not used long-range US Weaponry inside Russia

The US is trying to tightrope the geopolitical risks. The support for Ukraine is there but there seems to be some limits.

In Israel, the stance has been to use less, negotiate more. Israelis Netanyahu is not listening (or is not looking to compromise too much) .