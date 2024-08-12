US State Department is out saying:

  • Deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia
  • Such a move would represent a dramatic escalation.
  • We fully expect God is at peace talks to move forward as planned
  • We believe that a cease-fire agreement is still possible

Meanwhile Axios is reporting that:

  • Iran has made significant deployment steps in its missiles and drone systems similar to those it took before attack on Israel in April
  • They did not know the exact date when Iran would attack.
  • A senior Israeli official said the Iranians openly signal the determination to carry out a significant attack in addition to their public statements that the attack will exceed the one they carried out in April