US State Department is out saying:
- Deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia
- Such a move would represent a dramatic escalation.
- We fully expect God is at peace talks to move forward as planned
- We believe that a cease-fire agreement is still possible
Meanwhile Axios is reporting that:
- Iran has made significant deployment steps in its missiles and drone systems similar to those it took before attack on Israel in April
- They did not know the exact date when Iran would attack.
- A senior Israeli official said the Iranians openly signal the determination to carry out a significant attack in addition to their public statements that the attack will exceed the one they carried out in April