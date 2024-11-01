- U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have failed, partly due to a "unrealistic" U.S. proposal and Israel’s insistence on enforcing a truce directly.
- With no viable proposal ahead of the U.S. presidential election, sources close to Hezbollah and diplomats fear the conflict may persist for months.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the situation.
- U.S. officials reported recent discussions with Israeli counterparts as "substantive" and "constructive," though they stressed that details would not be negotiated publicly.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted progress towards ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon but acknowledged more work remains.