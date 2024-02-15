Last week (or was it the week before), it was Israel rejecting Hamas's overtures for a cease-fire. Now it Hamas's turn.

Hamas rejects Israel's offer for a three month cease-fire and the exit of its leaders from Gaza

Hamas insists on releasing all Palestinian prisoners and keeping the movement in Gaza. Israeli PM Netanyahu has indicated keeping Hamas intact is not an option. Meanwhile, Hamas wants to do just that and regroup.

Crude oil today has rebounded from earlier declines. The low for the day reach $75.52. The high just reached up to $78.07. The price is currently at $77.80 up $1.16 or 1.5% on the day.

Crude oil's 100-day moving average currently comes in at $77.82 right near the current price.