Edison Research has just published an exit poll of Georgia:

Trump wins 42% of voters under age 45, Harris wins 56%; Trump share down 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 56% of voters age 45+, Harris wins 43%; Trump share up 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 59% of white voters, Harris wins 31%; Trump share up 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 74% of white male voters, Harris wins 24%; Trump share up 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 71% of white women voters, Harris wins 28%; Trump share up 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 53% of voters with college degrees, Harris wins 55%; Trump share up 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 53% of voters without college degrees, Harris wins 44%; Trump share up 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 46% of women voters, Harris wins 51%; Trump share up 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 8% of black female voters, Harris wins 90%; Trump share up 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 12% of black voters, Harris wins 86%; Trump share up 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 59% of voters age 65+, Harris wins 40%; Trump share up 3 pts from 2020

Trump wins 39% of voters age 18-29, Harris wins 60%; Trump share down 4 pts from 2020

At first glance, these look good for Trump.

Update: Georgia betting odds for Trump have slightly improved following this and his odds have in some sites as well. We've seen the dollar rally as well.