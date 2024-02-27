The slow start to the new week continues to drag on and that is not leaving much for traders to work with as we look towards European morning trade. The dollar is still largely steady, although EUR/USD is sneakily moving higher after yesterday's push. That will be one to watch for the session ahead at least.

Besides that though, broader markets are still largely tentative with month-end in focus. Stocks are consolidating the gains from last week, taking a bit of a breather. Meanwhile, the bond market is not really helping as highlighted here yesterday.

Looking to European trading today, there won't be much in terms of data to shake things up. We will be getting the German GfK consumer sentiment survey and French consumer confidence. The readings should just reaffirm what we already know, in that households are still feeling a slight pinch amid more tepid economic conditions.

0700 GMT - Germany March GfK consumer confidence

0745 GMT - France February consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone January M3 money supply

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.