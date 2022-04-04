  • Sees German growth of 2% this year
  • But there are considerable risks
  • The situation would be even worse if Russian oil and gas supplies were to be halted
  • A significant recession in Germany would then be unavoidable
  • Calls on ECB to end asset purchases and signal start of rate hikes

Again, no surprises that Germany is the one making this call but well, they have to look after their own interests. At the end of the day, self-preservation is still the most key aspect in politicking. As for their call for the ECB to tighten policy, I'm afraid it isn't going to do anything to fend off  inflation  pressures but they themselves know that very well.