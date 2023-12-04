Only 23% of companies were optimistic about prospects for the year ahead

35% of businesses expect to employ fewer people next year

Only 20% of firms expect employment to increase in the year ahead

The survey also highlights the continued struggle in Germany's industrial and construction sectors. For the former, only 25% of companies are expecting an increase in production while 38% were expecting a drop next year. For the latter, only 13% expect an increase in output while 54% expect a decline in output for the year ahead.