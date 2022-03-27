Info comes via a Reuters report, main points:

  • Scholz says the decision to become more energy independent means that we have to accept higher energy costs
  • it would not help to keep Germany's nuclear power plants running
  • Germany's coal exit is dependent on how quickly we make progress in expanding renewable energy

Also,

  • regime change in Russia is not NATO's goal
  • we must assume that more than 10,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine
  • says told Putin that any use of biological or chemical weapons would have dramatic consequences
  • Germany is considering buying a missile shield
