Info comes via a Reuters report, main points:
- Scholz says the decision to become more energy independent means that we have to accept higher energy costs
- it would not help to keep Germany's nuclear power plants running
- Germany's coal exit is dependent on how quickly we make progress in expanding renewable energy
Also,
- regime change in Russia is not NATO's goal
- we must assume that more than 10,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine
- says told Putin that any use of biological or chemical weapons would have dramatic consequences
- Germany is considering buying a missile shield