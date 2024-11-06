Our companies need support immediately, anybody who refuses that is acting irresponsibly

Germany will have to take responsibility and help Europe hold together

After US elections we need to show we could be relied on

But finance minister Lindner showed no willingness to implement any of our proposals

Of all the rich democracies, we have by far the lowest debt

This sounds like a guy who is in for a rough ride. I still can't believe the DAX opened so strongly before it turned around to finish 1.1% lower.