- Our companies need support immediately, anybody who refuses that is acting irresponsibly
- Germany will have to take responsibility and help Europe hold together
- After US elections we need to show we could be relied on
- But finance minister Lindner showed no willingness to implement any of our proposals
- Of all the rich democracies, we have by far the lowest debt
This sounds like a guy who is in for a rough ride. I still can't believe the DAX opened so strongly before it turned around to finish 1.1% lower.