  • Our companies need support immediately, anybody who refuses that is acting irresponsibly
  • Germany will have to take responsibility and help Europe hold together
  • After US elections we need to show we could be relied on
  • But finance minister Lindner showed no willingness to implement any of our proposals
  • Of all the rich democracies, we have by far the lowest debt

This sounds like a guy who is in for a rough ride. I still can't believe the DAX opened so strongly before it turned around to finish 1.1% lower.

DAX 10 mins
