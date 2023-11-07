German companies prefer foreign investment to domestic - DIHK

German companies are more likely to invest in international locations than in Germany, a survey of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) and the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) showed on Tuesday.

A third of the 3,600 companies surveyed were planning to invest more in their international locations over the next 12 months, while a fifth intend to invest less, the survey showed.

However, according to another study recently published by the DIHK, companies in Germany are more likely to reduce their investments in the country (36%) than to increase them (24%).

