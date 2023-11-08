German inflation eases to 3.0% in October

German inflation eased in October to 3.0%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen 4.3% year-on-year in September.

CPI (MoM) (Oct) $EUR Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.3%

CPI (YoY) (Oct) $EUR Actual: 3.8% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 4.5%