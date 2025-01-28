If the German economy sees a decline again in 2025, it will be the first time since the reunification in 1990 that the country has suffered a contraction for three years in a row. Ouch. And BDI warns that such a scenario is beckoning with the situation being "very serious".

"Growth in industry in particular has suffered a structural break. The economic crisis is more than just a consequence of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The problems are home-made and the result of a structural weakness since 2018 that governments have failed to tackle. Public investment in modern infrastructure, in the transformation and the resilience of our economy, is urgently needed."