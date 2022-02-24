- We will do everything to ensure Germany's energy security
- 35% of our oil comes from Russia
- We have 90 days of oil reserves
- 55% of our gas comes from Russia
- There is no way of avoiding harm to German economy
- Sanctions aim to hit Russia hard, and Germany as light as possible
- Gas supply for this year is secure
- Germany will prepare a gas reserve for next year
- 50% of our coal comes from Russia
- We will build up a coal reserve
- We aim to wean ourselves from fossil fuels as soon as possible
You can imagine that everyone will be filling the storage tanks of everything but that's a big ask, considering there's only so much oil and gas to go around.
This certainly sounds like Germany is preparing to cut off Russia energy but I suspect that's a long-term plan, not a short term one. The next big headlines will be around sanctions packages and the EU is discussing that now.