We will do everything to ensure Germany's energy security

35% of our oil comes from Russia

We have 90 days of oil reserves

55% of our gas comes from Russia

There is no way of avoiding harm to German economy

Sanctions aim to hit Russia hard, and Germany as light as possible

Gas supply for this year is secure

Germany will prepare a gas reserve for next year

50% of our coal comes from Russia

We will build up a coal reserve

We aim to wean ourselves from fossil fuels as soon as possible

You can imagine that everyone will be filling the storage tanks of everything but that's a big ask, considering there's only so much oil and gas to go around.

This certainly sounds like Germany is preparing to cut off Russia energy but I suspect that's a long-term plan, not a short term one. The next big headlines will be around sanctions packages and the EU is discussing that now.