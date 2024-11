The economy ministry notes that in light of the US election result, renewed uncertainty among German households and firms cannot be ruled out. It goes without saying that Trump tariffs on German exports is of course the big risk to watch out for. But indirectly, Trump's tariffs on China will also have some impact on the EU market. If China finds it tough to export goods to the US, they might look to flood the market in Europe instead. That's some other form of risk to be mindful about.