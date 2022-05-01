Germany's Economy Ministry’s latest energy security report was published Sunday.

It indicates that Germany could end its dependence on Russian oil by the end of the summer, saying:

“An oil embargo with a sufficient transition period would therefore be manageable”

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck:

said Germany has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas.

“All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers,” Habeck said in a statement. “But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”

Info via AP.