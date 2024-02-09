The previous print was 0.2%.

No expected market impact as it doesn’t deviate from the consensus.

German Final CPI m/m refers to the final release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Germany on a month-over-month (m/m) basis. Economic indicators often undergo preliminary or provisional releases followed by one or more revisions as more accurate data becomes available.

German HICP Final m/m Actual -0.2%/Expected -0.2%/Prior -0.2%

German HICP Final y/y Actual 3.1%/Expected 3.1%/Prior 3.1%

German CPI Final y/y Actual 2.9%/Expected 2.9%/Prior 2.9%