- The German Finance Ministry reports that the cabinet agrees on the draft of the 2023 supplementary budget.
- The Ministry plans to take out a net credit of 27.4 billion EUR and an additional 43.2 billion EUR net credit for the Economic Stabilisation Fund.
- The Ministry is still examining the further effects of a court decision on special funds.
- According to the Ministry draft, the 2023 supplementary budget aligns with the government's sustainability strategy.
- The Ministry draft notes that the effects of the Ukraine war will continue to significantly impact the government's revenue and spending in 2023.
- A draft from the Ministry highlights the persistent risk that falling consumer spending could trigger a downward economic spiral.
- The Finance Ministry presentation indicates that there are sufficient funds available to cover planned climate function expenditure in 2024.
