The poll shows that price expectations rose to 19.7 in December, up from 18.1 in November last month. This continues an upturn since a temporary low of 14.5 points in August. Of note, restaurants in particular want to increase prices (87.6 points, up from 45.9 points last month) as they are likely to pass on the renewed VAT increase to customers. The details:

Restaurants: 87.6 (previously 45.9)

Retailers: 29.8 (previously 26.6)

Manufacturing: 3.6 (previously 2.6)

Construction: -1.0 (previously -4.2)