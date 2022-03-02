German Finance Minister speaks on Ukraine and EU sanctions:
- After EU finance ministers meeting, we are already seeing effect of our swift action against Russia
- We will increase pressure if Russia leadership does not give in.
- We should also take measures to prevent listed individuals and institutions from switching to unregulated crypto assets
- War, sanctions also affect European economy. We may need to get used to idea of long-term conflict.
- Europe, Germany are prepared.
- I welcome that we will only decide on application of fiscal rules once there is more clarity on impact on EU economy
Other Ukrainian headlines:
- EU Commissioner Dombrosky says we estimate impact by Russia sanctions on EU financial system to be contained. Ads larger impact by sanctions will be on energy sector
- Ukraine's deputy digital minister says it has reached out to about 50 companies for help, aims to reach 50 more
- US transportation Sec. Buttigieg says US could take further action against Russia after airspace ban. "Lots of things on the table"