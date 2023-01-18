Just be mindful that the sources cited are claiming that these are non-finalised figures, noting that the report is set to show the German economy narrowly escaping a recession with a growth of 0.2% in 2023. The forecast for 2024 shows a growth of 1.8%. Adding to that, inflation is expected to be at 6.0% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2024.

The full report will be presented next week on 25 January in any case. But as always when it comes to these sort of forecasts, it's not so much about the numbers. This first draft will act as a benchmark for which the revisions later in the year will reflect economic and market sentiment relative to how expectations were set at the start of the year.