Desperate times call for desperate measures. The German government needs to agree on a rescue package for Uniper by 25 July, otherwise the utility firm could face more dire funding issues due to Russia reducing gas supplies. For some context, Uniper is Germany's largest importer of Russian gas and is bleeding cash in having to source supplies from alternative sources after Russia has reduced deliveries.

The latest report out now suggests that the government is willing to pass on the costs to consumers to save Uniper. That's a heavy toll and doesn't bode well for the outlook of Europe's biggest economy.