German Govt agrees on electricity price package

Chancellor Scholz, Economics Minister Habeck and Finance Minister Lindner have agreed to relieve companies of electricity costs. The electricity tax should fall significantly.

The electricity tax reduction will now cost six to seven billion euros.

Special help is planned for 350 companies that consume a particularly large amount of electricity and face strong international competition.

For them, the electricity price compensation will be extended by five years.