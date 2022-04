The euro is hanging out around 1.08 and this report shows why it's been so soft. Conditions aren't great for growth at the moment and the post-covid reopening has been snuffed out by the Ukraine war and energy spike.

European leaders have been talking about 3% growth this year but they'll be lucky to get 2%. Italy is headed for negative Q1 growth.

The report suggests the government forecast for 2023 is 2.5%, for whatever that's worth.