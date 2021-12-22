Some punchy language on vaccines from German health minister Lauterbach -



:: Without mandatory vaccinations, I don't see us managing further waves in the long term

:: Have ordered omicron-specific vaccine from biontech, expecting 80 million doses

:: Fourth covid-19 vaccination will be necessary

"Christmas should not become the spark that starts the Omicron blaze," RKI chief Lothar Wieler told the same news conference, adding people should limit contacts to an absolute minimum.

Feels somewhat at odds with the latest 'milder covid' studies we've seen today. And I can't see the general population being too keen on losing their right to choose whether they get vaccinated or not.