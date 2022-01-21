Health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said that under an optimistic scenario, daily infections could hit 400,000 by mid-February. However, if booster shots were less protective, that figure could climb to as high as 600,000 infections per day.

At this stage, hospitals are still coping and that is arguably the most important thing. But the timeline pointed out by Lauterbach is a big disconcerting. That would mean the latest wave of infections would still take over a month before peaking and settling down and if we are to see more virus curbs come into play, that will deal a blow to the economic outlook in Q1 and perhaps even the start of Q2 2022.