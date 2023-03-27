A calm before the next storm? That may be the case as we get stuck into the final trading week of March and Q1 trading this year.

Equities are in a decent spot to start the new week with S&P 500 futures seen up 20 points, or 0.5%, currently. Major currencies are little changed for the most part with the dollar still feeling rather unsettled following the Fed policy decision last week. A dovish hike was what markets are viewing it is but only time will tell if that is the right take.

Meanwhile, all eyes will still be on the bond market with 10-year Treasury yields hitting a key threshold for the year.

There won't be much in Europe to shake things up today, so broader market sentiment is still the key driver of trading conditions before month-end and quarter-end focus comes into play. Also, as a reminder, be wary of repatriation flows related to the Japanese fiscal year-end.

0800 GMT - Germany March Ifo business climate index

0800 GMT - Eurozone February M3 money supply data

1000 GMT - UK March CBI retailing reported sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.