The euro is the main mover so far today, sitting higher after the first round of the French elections. I detailed more on that here. Besides that, USD/JPY remains in focus too with the pair inching just above 161.00 on the day.

As bond yields trace higher, it continues to keep the dollar in a decent spot. That especially after the more resilient showing towards the end of June. On the week itself, there will be plenty to work through with Powell speaking on Tuesday, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, and of course the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Looking to European trading today, the German inflation numbers will be the main thing to watch on the agenda. There will be some final manufacturing PMI releases for the euro area but none of which should be too impactful. After, there is the US ISM manufacturing PMI to watch later in the day.

0600 GMT - UK June Nationwide house prices

0715 GMT - Spain June manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland June manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy June manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France June final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany June final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK June final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK May mortgage approvals, credit data

1200 GMT - Germany June preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.