The dollar continues to keep in a good spot, with USD/JPY staying on the march towards 145.00 while we are seeing EUR/USD slip back just under 1.0900 in the new day. As hawkish convictions for other major central banks are being reviewed, the dollar looks to be the spot to be again with the likelihood of another rate hike by the Fed next month.

Equities are still a little shaky but once again, tech stocks were the saviour of trading yesterday. But how long can that keep up? Month-end and quarter-end is also a consideration now, so that might make things a bit tricky to navigate. After the flows from last week, my bias is more towards staying on the fence - at least for risk trades - ahead of the close tomorrow.

Looking to Europe today, the euro will come back into focus as German inflation is on the agenda. The estimates are showing a more persistent reading set for June and that could allow for the ECB to keep up a more hawkish rhetoric for now. There will be some other data to move things along, as well as Fed chair Powell's speech here.

0700 GMT - Spain June preliminary CPI figures

0830 GMT - UK May mortgage approvals, credit data

0900 GMT - Eurozone June final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone June economic, industrial, services confidence

1200 GMT - Germany June preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.