Now that February month-end is out of the way, markets may look to settle into a more defined theme on the week. The dollar was choppy yesterday and there weren't really any obvious push and pull factors. In the bigger picture, broader markets are still largely concerned about the inflation narrative and the outlook for major central banks.

After yesterday's close, the S&P 500 is pretty much unchanged on the week and US futures aren't hinting at much so far today. That is continuing to leave traders with little clues on how to proceed next. And after the mixed showing yesterday, the dollar is slightly lower today but it is still a bit early to draw much conclusions.

German inflation data is a focus point and the state readings will come first, so that will set the tone on what to expect ahead of the national reading later in the day. Besides that, there will be other data to move things along in Europe but I wouldn't expect those to be of much significance.

0700 GMT - UK February Nationwide house prices

0815 GMT - Spain February manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - Switzerland February manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy February manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France February final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February unemployment change, rate

0900 GMT - Eurozone February final manufacturing PMI

0930 GMT - UK February final manufacturing PMI

0930 GMT - UK January mortgage approvals, credit data

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 February

1300 GMT - Germany February preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.