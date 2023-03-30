Equities enjoyed a good day in trading yesterday as traders and investors look to put behind them the recent banking turmoil. The yen was the major laggard in trading yesterday, playing catch up to yields as pointed out here. Now that we're back in line, major currencies aren't showing much appetite on the day.

But it is now a period where we start to gear towards headline risks via the German and Spanish inflation data to come. Adding to that will be the mess and volatility involving month-end and quarter-end trading, so be wary that we might get some counter-flows against the fundamentals before the week comes to an end.

0700 GMT - Spain March preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland March KOF leading indicator index

0900 GMT - Eurozone March final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone March economic, industrial, services confidence

1200 GMT - Germany March preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.