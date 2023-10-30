We are approaching month-end and that can be a bit of a tricky time for markets, not least with so many other moving parts in play at the moment. Equities displayed poor form towards the latter stages of last week but are hoping to find some bit part relief today, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to center around Gaza mostly (the situation is doleful but offers no major economic impact).

Meanwhile, the bond market continues to flip and flop below the 5% mark while USD/JPY has dropped back off below 150.00 ahead of the BOJ tomorrow. It's all still to play for on the week, with commodities also in focus as gold gives some back after breaching the $2,000 level for the first time since May at the end of last week.

Coming up in the session ahead, the euro will be a focus point as we do have Spanish and German inflation numbers on the agenda. For Germany, we'll also get preliminary estimates for Q3 GDP - which are likely to point to a downbeat mood. So, that could cast a bit of a dark cloud on the euro to start the new week at least.

0800 GMT - Spain October preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland October KOF leading indicator index

0900 GMT - Germany Q3 preliminary CPI figures

0930 GMT - UK September mortgage approvals, credit data

1000 GMT - Eurozone October final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone October economic, industrial, services confidence

1300 GMT - Germany October preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.