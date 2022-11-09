German inflation to hit 8.0% in 2022 and 7.4% in 2023

Energy-relief measures are welcome but would have been better if they had been prepared earlier

Sees economy growing 1.7% this year and contracting 0.2% in 2023

Energy price developments pose problems for competitiveness of German industry

State could provide targeted support in encouraging companies to diversify supply sources

Top income tax should be raised or an energy solidarity tax imposed on high earners

Relief should only be offered to households that cannot cope with high energy prices

I'm not sure how influential this panel is in German politics but at some point the bill will need to be paid.