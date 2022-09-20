The session yesterday featured a quieter mood as Europe was honed in on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The return of UK markets might offer better liquidity conditions but overall, the look and feel in markets may be fairly more tepid and indecisive as we count down to the FOMC meeting decision tomorrow.

The dollar is little changed on the day so far, keeping in a mixed spot amid narrow ranges mostly. There are some key technical levels to be wary about as highlighted here, but we should only get real answers in the aftermath of the Fed.

Looking ahead, there won't be much in Europe to really distract from the unsettled mood with just a couple of light releases to move things along today.

0600 GMT - Germany August producer prices

0600 GMT - Switzerland August trade balance data

0900 GMT - Eurozone July current account balance

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.