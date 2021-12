German Q2, 2022 baseload power up 9% at record 251 eur/mwh

Q1, 2023 up 6.6% at record 259 eur

This comes as no surprise given today's news that Gazprom didn't book any capacity on the Yamal pipe today, and TBH, it's fecking freezing in Europe right now (he says, with heating on full)