Sees German GDP shrinking over winter before picking up again

Sees 2022 GDP growth at +1.8% (previously +1.6%)

Sees 2023 GDP growth at -0.1% (previously -0.3%)

Sees 2024 GDP growth at +1.6%

The revisions to the growth projections are an uptick to their previous forecasts during the autumn. Meanwhile, the institute sees inflation at 7.8% this year, 6.4% next year, and 2.8% in 2024.