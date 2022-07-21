The current nominations for gas flows are seen at 30% capacity and will be binding for the next two hours at least. But the German gas regulator says that any changes to that over the course of the day would be 'unusual'. The data for actual physical flows remain at zero for the period above.

In case you missed it, the pipeline is supposed to be restart today and there is a general expectation that flows will reach a maximum capacity of 67 million cubic metres. However, that amount is expected to drop to roughly 30 million come 26 July as a second turbine requires maintenance.

Just be wary though that Gazprom yesterday did not really commit to resuming gas flows - at least in full - via the pipeline citing that it hasn't received “any official documents” necessary to reinstall the turbine engine: