It's all about the Fed this week, so we are likely to observe a more tense period in the lead up to the main event on 4 May.

The usual suspects are at it again with the dollar seen firmer across the board and Treasury yields also holding higher. USD/JPY is trading back above 130.00 for starters with EUR/USD inching closer back towards the 1.0500 level.

US  futures  are pointing higher but it comes after a rout on Friday so the light bounce today is hardly significant.

Powell & co. holds all the cards in trading this week so we can only wait and see if they will do anything to shake up the recent market themes.

Looking ahead today, we'll have some light releases to glance upon but nothing that should tell us of anything new about the euro area and its economic state for the time being.

0600 GMT - Germany March retail sales
0715 GMT - Spain April manufacturing PMI
0730 GMT - Switzerland April manufacturing PMI
0745 GMT - Italy April manufacturing PMI
0750 GMT - France April final manufacturing PMI
0755 GMT - Germany April final manufacturing PMI
0800 GMT - Eurozone April final manufacturing PMI
0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 April
0900 GMT - Eurozone April final consumer confidence
0900 GMT - Eurozone April economic, industrial, services confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.