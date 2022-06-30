Major currencies are observing light changes to start the day with the dollar keeping on firmer footing going into month-end trading. I'd reserve judgment for any notable trending moves until after today but then with it being a Friday tomorrow, there might be little appetite to go chasing anything substantial with the weekend just around the corner. Mind you, it is also a long weekend in the US with the 4th of July holiday coming up.

Stocks saw more of a push and pull again in Wall Street before closing little changed, with only the Dow slightly higher. US futures are pointing lower on the day and that is making for more of a cautious mood for the time being.

Going back to FX, the franc continues to be an outperformer since the SNB policy pivot and EUR/CHF breaking parity is arguably one of the key technical points to note this week.

Looking ahead, there will be a couple of releases to move things along in Europe but none are likely to drive significant action in markets.

0600 GMT - UK June Nationwide house prices

0600 GMT - UK Q1 final GDP figures

0600 GMT - Germany May import prices

0600 GMT - Germany May retail sales data

0645 GMT - France June preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland June KOF leading indicator index

0755 GMT - Germany June unemployment change, rate

0900 GMT - Eurozone May unemployment rate

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.