German Retail Sales ||

MoM: -5.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 1.1%)

YoY: -6.6% (Forecast -2.6%, Previous -5.9%)

Real retail sales in 2022 down 0.6% on 2021 Full Report

Christmas business (or lack of!) disappoints.

German Import Prices ||

MoM: -1.6% (Forecast -2.5%, Previous -4.5%)

YoY: 12.6% (Forecast 11.5%, Previous 14.5%)

*Year-on-year price increase still due to higher energy prices, but energy is mostly cheaper month-on-month